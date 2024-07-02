Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 9.7% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

