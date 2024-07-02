Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 292,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.