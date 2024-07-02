Iams Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 843,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

