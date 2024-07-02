Iams Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $495.97. 1,061,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,491. The company has a market capitalization of $456.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.34 and a 200 day moving average of $501.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

