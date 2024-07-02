iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

ITHUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.