iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
ITHUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About iAnthus Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.