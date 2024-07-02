IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 177,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 861,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

