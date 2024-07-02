Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

