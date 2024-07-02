Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.35 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.