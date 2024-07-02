Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,881. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

