InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 5.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 208,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,734% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
