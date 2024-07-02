Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 252,855 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 586,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
