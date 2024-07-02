Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 252,855 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 586,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 462,842 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

