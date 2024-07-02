Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,338,262 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00.

Chewy Trading Down 2.2 %

Chewy stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,690,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,111. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

