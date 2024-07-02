Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Sells 2,342 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. 971,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,505. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 20.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 578,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

