Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NUVL traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

