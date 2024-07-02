Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) COO Sells 4,272 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Robert Branstetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.9 %

SMAR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,003. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

