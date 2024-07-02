Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $48,585.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 471,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $22,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $14,085,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

