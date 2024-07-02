Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 791,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,885. The company has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

