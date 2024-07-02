Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97.
  • On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 791,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,885. The company has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.