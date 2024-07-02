Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 404,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,143. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

