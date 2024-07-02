Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,767. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

