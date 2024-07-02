Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 35,970,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

