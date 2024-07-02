InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

