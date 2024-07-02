International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $95.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.14 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

