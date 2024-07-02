InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 4,604,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,462. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

