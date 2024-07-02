InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $685,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,285. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

