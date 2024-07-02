InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $852,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. 1,417,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $178.24 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

