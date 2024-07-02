InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,898,000 after buying an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.21. 2,805,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,795. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.