InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after buying an additional 87,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,331,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

