InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 13,474 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $18,768,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 10,715,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

