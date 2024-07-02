InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 275,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,834. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

