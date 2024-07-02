InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $269.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

