Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.07. 560,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

