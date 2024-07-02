Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

