Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 48,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

