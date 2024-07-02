Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 48,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $10.86.
