Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OIA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 118,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
