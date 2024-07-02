Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.