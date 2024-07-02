Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $483.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,663,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

