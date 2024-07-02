Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Stock Holdings Cut by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of RSPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $594.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

