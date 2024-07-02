Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,370% from the previous session’s volume of 3,435 shares.The stock last traded at $32.51 and had previously closed at $32.44.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $996.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.