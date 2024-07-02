Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORCGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,399% compared to the average daily volume of 138 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,703. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -271.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

