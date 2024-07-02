Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,399% compared to the average daily volume of 138 put options.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,703. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -271.70%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

