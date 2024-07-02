IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 3.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 1,448,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,909,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

