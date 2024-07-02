Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 2.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 665,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,876,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

