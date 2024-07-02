IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $208.49 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

