iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 4.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.62 and last traded at $101.86. Approximately 103,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 416,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

