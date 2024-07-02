iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 260,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 536,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 49,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,150. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.