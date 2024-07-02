iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 3,218,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

