iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 452.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.97. 9,317,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

