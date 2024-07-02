iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Shares Up 0%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.