iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 83,877 shares.The stock last traded at $38.66 and had previously closed at $38.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 861,441 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 193,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

