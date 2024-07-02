iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. 16,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,554. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $832.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.98.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
