iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.05. 3,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 343.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

